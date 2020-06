Lila Mae Long

Lila Mae Long, 96, of Alton, died at 11:41 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, with Rev. Stephen Tibbetts officiating. Burial will be Clinton Memorial Park in Clinton, Iowa.