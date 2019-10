Lillian “Irene” Wadeking, 76, of Hartford, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where Pastor Dan Smith will officiate services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29. In celebration of Irene’s life, her family is requesting visitors come dressed casually. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.