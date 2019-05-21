Lillian (Blada) Schwendemann, 89, of Granite City, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, peacefully and with her family.

She was born in Granite City on August 21, 1929, to Simion and Ann (Sherman) Blada. Lillian married Virgil Johns in 1948, who passed away in December 1975. She later married John Schwendemann in 1980, who passed away in September 2003.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Francis Blada, Harold Blada, Dolores Blada, Ruth Brush, Ethel DePriest, and Joyce Bailey.

She is survived by children, Debra D. (John) Fitzpatrick of Wentzville, Mo., and David F. Johns of Granite City; grandchildren, Susan Nichols of Bellevue, Wash., Sarah Johns of Granite City, and Meghan Johns of Lincoln, Neb.; great-grandchildren Spencer Johns, Mackenzy Burnett, and Remy Nichols; and one great-great-grandchild, Averie Johns. She is further survived by sister, Florence Edwards, of Warrensburg, Ill., and one brother, Henry Blada, of Hawthorne, Calif.

Lillian had retired from May Company after 35 years as a Forms Designer. She was an avid reader, liked embroidery, putting puzzles together, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

A celebration of Lillian’s life will be from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City.

Memorials may be made in Lillian’s honor to Randy’s Rescue Ranch, 1400 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon, IL 62269.