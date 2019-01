Lillian Mae Bemis, 79, formerly of Granite City, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, at Caseyville Nursing Rehab.

The family will greet friends and family from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral procession leaves for the graveside services at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. in Chapel at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville with Father Jeffry Holtman as celebrant.