Lillian May “Jeanie” Upchurch, 94, of Alton, died at 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.