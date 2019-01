Linda Beth Calvo

Linda Beth Calvo, 67, of Edwardsville, passed away January 23, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare in Belleville.

Private family Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 29, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating. Linda was laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.