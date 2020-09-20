Dateline: Alton

Linda Jean Arnold, age 79, formerly of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Alton.

She was born February 4, 1941, in Kennett, MO, the daughter of Martin Earl and Ethel Minerva (Vinson) Jordan. She married Harold Ray Arnold Sr. on September 30, 1961 in Holcomb, MO and he preceded her in death on May 3, 2008.

Linda will be remembered as a sweet, loving woman who would help anyone in any way she could. She spent many years teaching Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Bethalto. Linda had also driven for Meals on Wheels for many years. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two sons, Harold R. Arnold Jr., and his significant other, Nancy Jones, of Bethalto, and Martin T. and Earleen Arnold of Alton; four grandchildren, Jessica and Brandon Johnson of Edwardsville, Sammie Arnold of Alton, Dylan Arnold of Bethalto, and Eric Arnold of Alton; five great-grandchildren, Claire, Amelia, Calvin, Sawyer, and River; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Harold; she is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and the wearing of facial coverings is required.

She will be interred in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels.

