Linda Joann Boone

Linda Joann Boone, 60, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Willow Rose in Jerseyville.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until memorial services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in East Alton. Brian Magnuson will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.