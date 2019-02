Linda Kay Kinsey

Linda Kay Kinsey, 71, of Worden, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, at River of Life Church in Worden, with Pastor Dee Lynn officiating. Interment will be in Worden City Cemetery.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.