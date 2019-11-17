Linda Kraut, 65, of South Roxana, passed away at 5:28 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at her residence.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
