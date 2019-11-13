Linda Lorraine (Green) Roder

Linda Lorraine (Green) Roder, 69, of Pontiac, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

She was born July 14, 1950, to Roy and Gladys (Fairfield) Green. She attended Granite City High School and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1968. She attended Missouri School for Dr. Assistants for a short time.

Linda worked various jobs throughout her life: Annex, Trattler’s, Jan’s Hallmark, Realtor for Century 21, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio from 1986-1995, and retired from Capri Sun-Pouch room.

“She’s Always a Woman” that loved and adored the “Piano Man” Billy Joel. She also was a big fan of the Beatles and John Lennon. Linda served as Bubblemasters Dive Club Secretary and publisher of the newsletter for many years. She loved to have a good time, laugh, and deservedly earned the Sh*t Disturber Paddle through the club. She hosted many parties, scavenger hunts, and family gatherings cherishing time spent with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Wilfried Roder, and her children, Terri (Holtgrave) Kunz of Granite City, Jeremy and Jessica Holtgrave of Granite City, and Marc Roder of Mannheim, Germany. She was called Oma by her grandchildren that she adored: Lacey and Lexi Kunz, Zack and Allie Compton, Michelle Roder, and Trenton Mudd. She and her first husband, Thomas Holtgrave, remained friends throughout her life. Many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debra Sue (Green) Morrison.

It was her wish to be cremated. There will be no funeral service but a celebration of life in Pontiac, Mo. The date has yet to be determined. Death is never easy but know her last hours were spent with laughter, tears, and smiles while being surrounded by loved ones on her path to heaven.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo.; clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.