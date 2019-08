Linda Lou Tanner, 78, of Edwardsville, died at 9:32 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.