Linda S. Hanke, 74, of Edwardsville, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in her home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, at the First Baptist Church of Edwardsville, with the Rev. Ed Haun officiating and Karen Cain as the organist.

Arrangements are being handled by Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville.