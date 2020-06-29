Linda S. (nee Young) Nehring

Linda S. (nee Young) Nehring, of Harvel, Ill., formerly of St. Louis, died in the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection on Thursday, June 25, 2020, age 68 years.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. In celebration of Linda’s life, visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 3906 Mount Olive Road in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.