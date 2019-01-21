Linda Sue Ashby, 72, of Granite City, died Sunday, January 20, 2019, at BJC Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
