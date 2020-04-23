Lisa Christine Wright (née Kult)

Lisa Christine Wright (née Kult), 48, of Columbia, Mo., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.

She was born in Granite City on Sept. 2, 1971. She graduated from Culver-Stockton College with an accounting degree and received her masters at the University of Missouri. She married Jimmy Wright on August 27, 1996.

Lisa was the owner of Lisa C. Wright CPA LLC accounting firm and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She loved coaching volleyball and watching her kids excel in sports. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy, and five children, Michaela, Amber, Lizzy, Sam, and Jannika, along with her parents Bob and Judy Kult and siblings Stephanie Boyer, Chris Kult, and Brittany Spotanski.

There will be a celebration of life Mass at a time to be later determined. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Missouri Cancer Associates. Due to current health concerns, the service will be held for family only and will be livestreamed on the church’s website Facebook page.