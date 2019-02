Lisa Lynn Newbury

Lisa Lynn Newbury, 47, of Edwardsville, died at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, surrounded by family and friends.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 22, at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel. Service will begin immediately following visitation.

Saksa Mateer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.