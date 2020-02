Lloyd A. Batton, 96, of Hardin, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, with Pastor Mike Hagen officiating. Burial will take place in Hardin City Cemetery with military burial rites provided by the Brussels VFW Post.