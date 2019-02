Lloyd E. “John” Elliott

Lloyd E. “John” Elliott, 73, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Monday, February 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Louis Stumpe officiating. Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park with military rites provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.