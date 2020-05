Lloyd Edgar Schwarz

Lloyd Edgar Schwarz, age 93, of Edwardsville, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon

A private graveside service will be held at Mundis Cemetery in Marine, with Rev. Doug Job presiding. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Edwardsville.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.