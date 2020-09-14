Lloyd L. Brooks

Lloyd L. Brooks, 72, of Bluffs took his first steps into eternity on Wednesday, September 9,2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by his family. He was born December 14, 1947 in Granite City the son of Frank and Betty Feurer Brooks. He married Kathy Coad on June 7, 1980 in White Hall and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Colby (Lyndsey) Brooks and Christian (Stacey)Brooks both of White Hall; one daughter, Leslie Brooks of Bluffs, four grandchildren, Noah Brooks, Sara Brooks and Reese and Avery Brooks and one sister, Lynn Wirth of San Clemente, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Lloyd graduated from North Greene High School in 1966. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had been a Deputy Sheriff for the Greene County and Scott County Sheriff’s Departments and served as the Chief of Police for the Village of Bluffs. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after nearly 30 years of service. Lloyd enjoyed his family, friends, dogs and horses.

The family will meet friends from 5 to7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service and military rites will be held the following Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at White Hall Cemetery in White Hall. Memorials are suggested to Tunnels to Towers. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

