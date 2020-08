Logan L. Donaldson

Logan L. Donaldson, 84, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Elmwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Maryville.

In celebration of Logan’s life, a private family funeral will be held on Thursday, August 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, followed by a drive-through visitation from 6-7:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held on Friday, August 21, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.