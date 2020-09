Lois “Sandy” Arnold

Lois Ann “Sandy” (DuFrenne) Arnold, 77, of Jerseyville, died at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur, Mo., following a long battle with cancer.

Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded and no formal services are planned at this time.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.