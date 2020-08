Lois Gilreath

Lois Angela Gilreath, 91, of Alton, graduated to her heavenly home at 1:53 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Her son, Rev. Ivon Chappell, will officiate. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.