Lois J. Beckmann

Lois J. Beckmann, 89, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Monday, January 7, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at noon with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.