Lois McGinnis

Lois McGinnis, our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, passed away May 25, 2019, from complications of heart failure at the age of 89 in Wheaton, Ill.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.