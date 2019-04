Lois Pearl Cunnutt, 91, formerly of Rosewood Heights, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.