Lois Rae Hill

Lois Rae Hill, 84, of Granite City, passed away at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will be in Burnt Prairie, Ill.