Lois V. Knipple, 100, of Highland (former resident of Madisonville, Ky.), died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.