Lonnie Joe Huffman

Lonnie Joe Huffman, 75, of Granite City, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held Thursday, July 23, at Mount Zion General Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral at noon, with Pastor Steven Gray officiating.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.