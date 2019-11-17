Lonnie Massey

His cremation services were entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The family will hold a memorial service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Johnson Road General Baptist Church in Granite City.
