Loretta Irene Bouillon

Loretta Irene Bouillon, 87, of Piasa, died at 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Piasa.