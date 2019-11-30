Loretta M. Klebusch

Loretta M. Klebusch, 94, of Granite City, formerly of Brentwood, Mo., for 60 years, passed away at 10:12 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

She was born March 12, 1925, in Madison, a daughter of the late Bland W. and Etta L. (Graham) Smallie. She married Edgar B. Klebusch in 1957 and he passed away in 2000. She had worked for ACME Fast Freight, retiring from Universal Car Loading after many years of service as a billing clerk. Loretta enjoyed bowling, traveling and crocheting and was a member of Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ in Brentwood, Mo.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Zora Doolittle of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Walter Bernaix of Marion, Ind.; a sister, Gloria Davis of Granite City; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Bernaix, Karen Bailey, Misti Bratcher, Blain Jackson and Kylie Lee; 13 great-grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Nicholas, Jason, Allison, Will, Jackson, Christina, Wyatt, Trinity, Sydney, Elizabeth and Juan Pablo; nieces and nephew, Patricia, Kathy, Lori and Duane; many cousins; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James R. McKinnon; and a brother, William Smallie.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.