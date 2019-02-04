Loretta (Wardein) Van Buren

Loretta (Wardein) Van Buren, 98, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at United Methodist Village in Godfrey, surrounded by family and caregivers.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 7, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Alton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.