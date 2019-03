Lori S. (May) Kwas, 61, of Bethalto, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, under the care of BJC Hospice Care, after a long and courageous battle against cancer.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. No funeral services will take place. A celebration of Lori’s life will be planned for a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.