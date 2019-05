Lorraine W. Highlander, 92, of St. Jacob, Ill., died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob, with Rev. Nancy L. Gamache, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.