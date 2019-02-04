Louella S. Brown

Louella S. Brown, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 1 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, at the Johnson Road General Baptist Church, 2033 Johnson Road in Granite City, with Rev. Larry Blankley officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.