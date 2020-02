Louis “Lou” Edward Sommars

Louis “Lou” Edward Sommars, 93, of Godfrey, passed away Friday morning, January 31, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors.