Louis J. “Lou” Cionko

Louis J. “Lou” Cionko, 64, of Granite City, passed away at 8:20 p.m. in the emergency room at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born January 16, 1956, in Granite City, the son of the late Louis F. Cionko III and the late Joyce M. (Stapleton) Cionko. He married Diana “Dee” (White) Cionko on July 21, 1984, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City and she survives. Lou was a devoted grain farmer whom was raised working the family farm throughout his life. He loved nature and truly enjoyed working God’s land. He was President of the Chouteau Island Levee District. He was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City and loved taking in time to read the Bible. Lou enjoyed watching hockey and had a special love for bicycling, racing, waterfowl and quail hunting throughout the years. He loved animals and cherished his cats, Squirt, Minnie and Frankfort and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 35 years, he is survived by two sons, Joel Cionko of Granite City and Justin Cionko of Granite City; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Stephanie Ralls of Granite City, Jennifer and Chuck Downs of Granite City and Elita and Mark Fry of Rose Hill, Kansas; nieces and nephews, Debbie Manzo, Jamie Mitcherson, Michelle Wilson, Brett Downs, Bridget Downs, Nathan Fry and Blake Fry; three aunts and an uncle, Helen and Lynn Lindsay of Edwardsville, Mary Ritchie of Glen Carbon and Dodie Cionko of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; special cousin, Dave Lindsay; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmamaw and pop, Velma and Charles Radefeld, and great-nanaw and papa, Vita and Louis Cionko II.

Lou deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitors joining the family in procession to Sunset Hill Memorial Estates are asked to remain in your cars during the graveside service. Rev. Jarad Corzine will officiate. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church or to Lou’s sons in his memory and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel is in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.