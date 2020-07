Louis Joseph Hartwick, 87, of Winter Haven, Fla. (formerly of Jerseyville), passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Interment will follow at the Providence Cemetery in Carrollton with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.