Louis William Maessen Jr., 66, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

He was born December 16, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Louis William Maessen Sr. and the late Rosemary (Kirby) Kell.

He married Evelyn Loretta (Hardester) Maessen on November 6, 1987 in Granite City and she survives. Louis was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and will be remembered as a social butterfly and loved listening to music and dancing.

He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Alice Maessen.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Nicole (Charles) Hill of Kentucky and Tabatha Hardester of Granite City; a brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Sharon Maessen of Bonne Terre, Missouri; a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Dan Janger of Chandler, Arizona; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com