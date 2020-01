Louise W. Cobbel

Louise W. Cobbel, 102, of Roxana, went to be with the Lord at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith officiating. Burial will take place at Woodland Hills Cemetery.