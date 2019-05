Lucille Kelly

Lucille Kelly, 98, formerly of Bethalto, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Rev. Andre Dobson will officiate. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.