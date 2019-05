Lucille 'Lucy' Feuquay

Lucille “Lucy” Feuquay, 87, of Wood River, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.