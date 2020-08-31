Lucille N. Broadway

Lucille N. Broadway of Madison passed away on August 28, 2020, six days shy of her 92nd birthday.

Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison, where she enjoyed volunteering for all parish functions. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society and assisted in establishing the Friends and Family Organization that hosted funeral meals for families of St. Mary’s Parish.

Lucille enjoyed sewing, hand embroidery, shopping, cooking, Cardinals baseball and attributed her long life to her love of Coca-Cola. She treasured time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lucille was born and raised in Pocahontas, Ark., on September 3, 1928, and was married to the late Paul J. Broadway on December 26, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Blanche Peters; her three siblings Mary, Catherine and Joe; and her infant grandson P.J.

Lucille was survived by her children, Paula (Richard) Ballew, Brenda (Terry) Broadway, and Jim (Melissa) Broadway; and her grandchildren Michelle, Angela, Krista, Amber, Tiffany, Ginger, Brittany, Gabby, JT, and Phillip;19 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and nephew Joe Alan (Carol) Peters.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. A Celebration Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison, officiated by Father Steve Thompson. Burial services will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Lucille Broadway to the Alzheimer’s Association or Mass stipends in her honor, which can be accepted at the funeral home.