Lucille R. “Lou” Willeford, 90, of Highland, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Troy.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, for a graveside service at the Highland City Cemetery in Highland. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.