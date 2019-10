Luella Scalise

Luella M. Scalise, 94, of Wood River, passed away at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.