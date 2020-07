Lura J. Brangenberg, 90, of Pearl, passed away at 11:34 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be a 50-person capacity at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.