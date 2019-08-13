Lydia Frances (Kiphart) West

Lydia Frances (Kiphart) West, 96, of Bethalto, formerly of Caseyville, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1923, in East St. Louis. She married John E. West on July 22, 1945, in East St. Louis. They were married for 57 years. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2002.

Lydia was a homemaker. She loved to sew and paint. She was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville for over 40 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher and prayer warrior. John and Lydia were respected leaders in their church. Over the years, John and Lydia welcomed many family members into their home, who needed assistance or a place to stay.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lydia Kiphart; two brothers, Norman and Earl; and six sisters, Helen, Arlie, Mae, Mildred, Ruth, and Leona.

Surviving are three sons, Charles and Kay West, Michael and Sandy West, and John and Robin West; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, Kristin West; Kimberly and Matt Lehnen and children, Mary and Zack; Matt and Kathi West and children, Haedyn, Marcus, Cody, Jack, and Quinn; Josh and Lindsay West and children, Sophia, Frances, and Emily; Andrew and Rachel West and children, Ella, Asher, and Ephraim; Kate West and Chelsea Strang; April West-Vaughan and children, Olivia, Evan, and Owen; Eric and Amber West and children, Ryan and Carson; Ian West and Alec West; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church in Collinsville.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church in Collinsville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the church, with her three sons, Pastor Charles West, Michael West, and John West; and grandson, Pastor Andrew West, officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.