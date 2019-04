Lyle Gene Malone

Lyle Gene Malone, 57, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Kampsville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown, with full military rites.